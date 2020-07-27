J&K LG inaugurates much awaited ropeway service in Jammu

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday inaugurated much awaited ropeway service here from Bahu Fort temple to Mahamaya.

The facility inaugurated include restaurants, walkways, lawns, parking etc.

The Ropeway will boost pilgrimage tourism in Jammu as it connects three temples-Jamvant Cave Peerkho, Mahamaya Temple and Bahu Fort Temple.

The 1.7-km cable car project has two stretches – first from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya Park, which is 447-metre-long, and the second is from Mahamaya to Peerkho over the Tawi River and its total length is 1,118 metre.

The State Cable Car Corporation conducted several successful runs of Peerkho-Mahamaya cable car project. The Ropeway from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya has 8 cabins and from Mahamaya to Peerkho 14 cabins and the total number of towers in section one (Peerkho to Mahamaya) and section 2 (Bahu Fort to Mahamaya) are nine and the critical components have all been imported.

The project will give a boost to the tourism industry of the Jammu region and people will spend more time in Jammu during their visit to the Vaishno Devi shrine, Amarnath shrine, Patnitop and other tourist destinations.

The cable car project is aimed at connecting heritage sites across the city and is being set up to connect heritage sites of Bahu Fort, Badh-e-Bahu Garden and aquarium to Mubarak Mandi Heritage Palace, Mahamaya Temple and Peerkho Temple. (AGENCIES)