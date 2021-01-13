J&K LG assesses situation arising out of snowfall, takes stock of restoration measures

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday arrived here to assess the situation after heavy snowfall in the Valley last week and took stock of the measures employed for road-clearance and restoration of essential supplies.

In a meeting held here at Raj Bhavan, Sinha received a firsthand appraisal of the response mechanism put in place to restore the services disrupted by the snowfall, an official spokesman said.

The Lieutenant Governor sought a detailed report on the status of restoration works especially on road, water, and power supplies being carried out by different departments across Kashmir. (AGENCIES)