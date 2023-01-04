J&K | Lady, Child Killed, Two Injured In Bus-Car Accident In Rajouri

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jan 4: A woman and her child were killed while her husband and second child suffered serious injuries on Wednesday when a car they were travelling in was hit by a bus in Nowshera area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said that a bus collided head-on with a car at Bagnoti near Nowshera on Jammu-Poonch highway.

“The lady and her child died on the spot,” said police.

They added that her seriously injured husband and second child were immediately airlifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.