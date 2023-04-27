J&K, Ladakh Were, Are And Will Always Remain An Integral And Inalienable Part Of India: Pratik Mathur At UN

New York, Apr 27: Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to UN on Wednesday reiterated India’s stand that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

“No amount of misinformation, rhetoric and propaganda from any country can deny this fact,” he asserted while addressing ‘UNGA Plenary: Use of the veto’.

We meet today to acknowledge that a year has passed since the adoption of the ‘veto initiative’ by this august Assembly. India’s position on veto has been consistent and clear. UNGA had unanimously agreed in 2008 that all five aspects of UNSC reform, including on the question of veto would be decided in a comprehensive manner and therefore no single cluster could be addressed in isolation,” he added.

India and several African and Asian countries have been insisting UN for veto reform for years.