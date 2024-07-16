J&K, Ladakh High Court Accords Farewell Reference To Justice N Kotiswar Singh On Appointment As SCI Judge

SRINAGAR, July 16: A Full Court Farewell Reference was held today in the court room of Chief Justice at Srinagar wing of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to bid farewell to Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, on his appointment as Judge of Supreme Court of India.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Atul Sreedharan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohd. Akram Chowdhary, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri and Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani were present on the occasion.

D.C Raina, Advocate General; Deputy Solicitor General of India; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary Home; R.R Swain, Director General of Police; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sr. Additional Advocate General, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar; Senior Advocates and other members of the Bar, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, staff including officers of Registry of the High Court besides Civil and Police officers were also present on the occasion.

Advocate General, in his farewell address, described Justice N Kotiswar Singh a gentleman par excellence and lauded the role of His Lordship for his dedication and commitment to his professional responsibilities. He said that Justice N Kotiswar Singh was endeared by all in the UT of J&K and Ladakh because of his polite conduct and behaviour.

Advocate General emphasized that Justice N Kotiswar Singh has a great quality of making the environment of the Court comfortable and easy which enabled the lawyers especially the younger ones to put across their cases in a proper manner. I feel proud of Justice N Kotiswar Singh for his appointment as Judge of the Supreme Court of India, he maintained.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh, in his address, thanked everyone including Judges of High Court of J&K and Ladakh, officers of the Registry and Judicial Officers for their undaunted professional commitment and the support extended to him during his tenure. He said that no Judge can dispense real justice without the cooperation from the Bar and the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh is full of young and energetic lawyers. He emphasised upon the young lawyers to display patience and work hard to ensure success in their noble profession.

He also appreciated the talent of the Advocates of UTs of J&K and Ladakh for their aptitude and knowledge of Law. I am overwhelmed by the warmth and affection shown by one and all, he added. He also thanked his personal staff for their support and cooperation.