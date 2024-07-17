SRINAGAR, July 17: Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh today met Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.
The Lt Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to Justice N. Kotiswar Singh on his appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India.
J&K | Justice Kotiswar Singh Calls On LG Manoj Sinha
