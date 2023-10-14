J&K Judicial Academy Organizes 1-Day Special Orientation Programme On “Cyber Crime And Digital Evidence”

SRINAGAR, Oct 14: The Jammu & Kashmir Judicial Academy today organised a One Day Special Orientation Programme on “Cyber Crime and Digital Evidence” for Judicial Officers.

The programme was inaugurated by Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief J&K Judicial Academy in august presence of Justice Atul Sreedharan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Rahul Bharti, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Member, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Judge, Delhi High Court who was the Resource Person and officers of the Registry.

Delivering the inaugural address the Chief Justice stated that nature of litigation has increased multi-fold especially in cases related to Cyber Crime leading to the appreciation of digital evidence. He further stated that by the medium of this programme Judicial Officers would get a practical knowhow of how to deal with day today problems faced in appreciating digital evidence during trials and the way to tackle those problems.

The technical session was conducted by Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva who dealt with different aspects of Cyber Law and electronic evidence from the perspective of their applicability to the judicial proceedings in the courts of law, investigating agencies and prosecuting wings. He also elaborated upon the brighter and darker side of the internet.

He highlighted the upcoming challenges and opportunities with which the courts of law and investigating agencies shall be confronted with in near future. The speaker also discussed whole gamut of case law concerning important issues coming up before the courts of law.

Director J&K Judicial Academy, Yash Paul Bourney in his welcome address underscored the importance of organising this program. He said that the programme intends to build capabilities of judicial officers and other stakeholders in justice dispensation regarding the Cyber Laws

The orientation programme concluded with an interactive session during which the participants deliberated and discussed various aspects of the subject topic and raised queries which were answered satisfactorily by the resource person.