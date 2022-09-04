J&K is the land of divine and wisdom, the energy field of science & spirituality: LG Manoj Sinha

LG Sinha attends Shrimad Jagadguru Sharda Sarvagya Peetham & Hindi Kashmiri Sangam’s Ekadash Samman Samaroh at SKUAST-K

We must collectively work to spread nobility & contribute to nation building efforts: LG

Srinagar, September 04: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the ‘Ekadash Samman Samaroh’ of Shrimad Jagadguru Sharda Sarvagya Peetham and Hindi Kashmiri Sangam at Nund Reshi Auditorium, SKUAST-Kashmir.

Jagadguru Shankracharya Swami Amritanand Dev Teerth Ji Maharaj, Peethaadheeshwar, Shrimad Jagadguru Sharda Sarvagya Peetham was present on the occasion.

Congratulating the organizers and eminent personalities felicitated on the occasion, the Lt Governor said the endeavor has brought people from different walks of life on a common platform.

J&K UT is the land of divine and wisdom. It is the energy field of science and spirituality. We must collectively work to spread nobility and contribute to the efforts of nation building, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor released various publications including Dr Premlata’s “ Kashmir aur Sharda Peeth ka Ithihasik aur Sanskritik Mahatv” and “Zindagi ko Talashtey Kinnar” by President Awardee Dr. Beena Budki.

The occasion also marked the conclusion of the International Conference organized on the role and influence of Adi Shankaracharya, Sufis and Saints in Kashmir, and historical & cultural significance of the Sharda Peeth.

Dr. Beena Budki from Hindi Kashmiri Sangam and Dr. Raja Langer, Director, Sarvagya Sharda Peeth highlighted the aims and objectives of Sharda Sarvagya Peeth and Hindi Kashmiri Sangam.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were Padma Shri Vishwamurti Shastri; Satish Chandra, Chairman, JKPSC; Ms Vasudha Mishra, Secretary UPSC; Prof. Nazir A. Ganai VC, SKUAST-Kashmir; Prof. Akbar Masood, VC, BGSBU; Prof. S.S. Sarangdevot, VC, Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth; Prof. Ramesh Kumar Pandey, former VC, SLBS National Sanskrit University; Dr. Karuna Sagar, Director, (Modernization), BPR&D; Sh Om Prakash Pandey, Space Scientist; Acharya Raghunath Das Vedantiji; Shri Ram Narayan Dwivedi, Mahamantri, Kashi Vidwat Parishad; Swami Keshvanand, Founder & Director International Adi Shankaracharya Research & Awareness foundation, Netherlands; Dr. Ratnakar Sharma, HoD Surgery GMC, Jammu; Dr. Ruby Bakshi Khurdi, educationist & author from Switzerland; Dr. Akhilesh Sharma from USA and members of Shri Kashi Vidwat Parishad.

Sh Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sh Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir besides prominent citizens from all walks of life also attended the felicitation ceremony.