Gujarat Conclave to explore State specific technologies: Dr Jitendra

AHMEDABAD, September 4 : The two-day Gujarat Science Conclave of State Science & Technology (S&T) Ministers, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi, at Science City here will explore State specific technologies and innovations for adoption and scaling up through integrated approach with Centre’s collaboration.

This was stated to media by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh after a thorough review of preparations for the two-day conclave beginning on 10th September, 2022.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the broad theme of the conclave will be to present a Vision 2047 for S&T sector with particular reference to meeting the S&T challenges and needs of States and Future Growth Pathway and Vision for STI in States. He said, a broad mapping of priorities, challenges, expectations and technology needs of each of the States and UTs can be met through collaboration with various S&T departments of the Centre.

The Minister said, the States/UTs can work in convergence for optimum outcomes with 6 Science Departments -DST, DBT, CSIR, MoES, DAE and DoS. All these departments as well as Industry representatives will participate in the Conclave, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that “Doubling Private Sector investment in R&D by 2030” and supplementing the country’s and State’s overall economy will also be a key agenda of the Science Conclave in tune with Atma Nirbhar pitch of Modi Government. He said, dialogue on increasing private sector investment in R&D and developing collaboration for Indian states will feature prominently during deliberations.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that important plenary sessions with State S&T Ministers will be organized during the summit on issues like Agriculture underlying Technological Interventions for improving the farmer’s income, Innovation for producing portable drinking water including application of technologies like Desalination, Heli borne methods developed by DST, Clean Energy for All including S&T role in Hydrogen mission, Deep Sea Mission of MoES and its relevance for Coastal States/UTs as well country’s future economy, Digital healthcare for All and Synergizing Science with National Education Policy.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, a special session with the CEOs of over 100 Start Ups and industry will try to explore state specific solutions for unique problems faced by individual states. The Minister promised all support from all the 6 Science Departments to the potential start-ups willing to work with state governments with funding from all stakeholders.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Conference this time is being given a different format with focus on new technologies relevant to each of the different States/UTs and their optimum application for “ease of living”. He said, the meet will also help break silos between the Centre and the States, while strengthening Science Technology & Innovation (STI) ecosystem through greater synergy across the country.

Science & Technology Ministers of all 28 States, Administrators of 8 UTs, key officials from States – Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries in-charge of S&T in the states and all Science Secretaries to Government of India e.g., DST, DBT, DSIR, MoES, DAE, DoS, ICMR, ICAR, Jal Shakti, MoEF & CC, MNRE are expected to be represented at the conference.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the two-day Science and Technology Conclave will have a new dimension as several action-oriented decisions will be taken and all States and UTs will be asked to have individual STI policy on the lines of National STI policy.

Dwelling on the broad agenda of the Conclave, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it will aim at fostering proactive engagements between Centre and States in S&T, creating a mechanism to facilitate the flow of STI information and data between Centre and States, Capacity Building of Scientists, technologists and professionals from States in key technology areas. He said, Centre and States will work together to promote Private sector participation in the State R&D and will try to put in position a robust and long term “Centre-State coordination and monitoring Mechanism in STI at the highest level.