J&K is moving ahead on path of development: LG

‘I bow down to Dr Mookerjee for his efforts to give justice to people’

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 6: Remembering the immense contributions of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee as the Architect of fully integrated & Modern India, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today addressed a National Webinar to mark the birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee as part of Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, here at Raj Bhavan.

“I believe Dr. Mookerjee’s arrival in Jammu and Kashmir, 68 years ago, in May 1953, was the first Swadeshi movement of the country after independence. And today his Tapobhoomi is illuminated with development as his dream turned into reality many years after his arrival”, the Lt Governor noted.

Illustrating the immense contribution of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, the Lt Governor said that after independence, socio-economic changes took place at many levels, but Dr. Mookerjee lit the spark of national unity.

“I strongly believe that national integration is the first step in the development of citizens and Dr. Mookerjee knew that this unity was incomplete without the complete integration of J&K with rest of the country. Due to Article 370, constitutional reforms and hundreds of acts which would have been helpful in raising the quality of life of people and bringing a surge of development in the region were not implemented in J&K”, he added.

The Lt Governor said that Articles 370 and 35A gave only separatism, terrorism, nepotism and large scale corruption to J&K. There was not a single provision in it that would connect J&K to the mainstream development.

The Lt Governor added that Article 370 also provided that the Indian flag would be flown only on two occasions but today, the flag of India is being hoisted proudly on every government building of Jammu and Kashmir, in every school. All 890 central laws are now applicable here.

“The rule of only a handful didn’t give leadership opportunities to any young citizen of Jammu and Kashmir, but today the youth of J&K are not only making successful political debut but are also marching towards development”, Lt Governor remarked.

The Lt Governor said that the views of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee’s on J&K issue, relations with neighboring countries and reforms in elections were like the fragrance of spirituality in Indian politics. “Being a spiritual- politician in this country was not easy but Dr. Mookerjee came to the land of Jammu and Kashmir with full strength and courage and changed its history forever”, he added

He said that today, if J&K is moving ahead on the path of development, then it is only because of two personalities, one Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and the other is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The webinar was organized by Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and was attended by Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala; Droupadi Murmu, Governor of Jharkhand; Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Culture and Tourism; Ram Bahadur Rai, Chairman, IGNCA; Dr. Anirban Ganguly, Director, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation and Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA, besides other dignitaries.