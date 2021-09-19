J&K: Infiltration Bid Foiled By Alert Troops In Uri Sector

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: Alert troops on Sunday foiled a major infiltration bid in Uri sector in north Kashmir district of Baramulla, official sources said.

They said troops guarding Line of Control (LoC) noticed a group of militants entering into this side from POK at Angoori post in Uri sector in the wee hours under the cover of darkness.

However, when challenged infiltrators opened fire, they said adding troops also retaliated.

Security forces have launched a massive search operation in the entire forest area, they said adding further details are awaited. (Agencies)