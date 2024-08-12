J&K | Highlights Of Budget 2024-25

Budget of Jammu and Kashmir for FY 2024-25

Budget Size/Key figures

The Budget of UT of Jammu and Kashmir for FY 2024-25 was tabled before the Parliament on 23 rd July 2024 and passed in both Houses on 8 th August, 2024.

July 2024 and passed in both Houses on 8 August, 2024. The size of the Budget 2024-25 is Rs. 1,18,390 crore. It is Rs. 30889 crore higher than the expenditure of 2023-24.

Revenue Receipt Estimates for 2024-25 is Rs 98,719 crore and Capital Receipt Estimate is Rs 19,671 crore.

Revenue Expenditure for 2024-25 is pegged at Rs. 81,486 crore with sector-wise allocations as under;

Social Sector Rs. 24870.50 crore.

Infrastructure Sector Rs. 15719.40 crore.

Economic Sector Rs. 5555.48 crore.

Capital Expenditure (i.e Developmental Expenditure) for 2024-25 is Rs. 36,904 crore with broad sectoral allocation as under;

Social Sector Rs. 4217.65 crore, 40% (Rs 1675 crore) of which is allocated for Health and Medical Education.

Infrastructure Sector Rs. 11664.45 crore, of which 35% (Rs 4062 crore) is allocated for Public Works.

Economic Sector Rs. 6943.20 crore of which 54% (Rs 3731.54 crore) major chunk will be used on Rural Development

Capital Expenditure contribution towards GDP is 14.01%.

GSDP for the year 2024-25 has been projected at Rs 2,63,399 crore which shows a growth of 7.5% over GSDP of 2023-24.

The tax/Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio for 2024-25 has been projected at 7.92 percent which is higher than previous year’s 5.68 percent.

Key Challenges & Initiatives of J&K Government

As we all know, historically Jammu and Kashmir has faced challenges in fiscal management due to the unabated pressures of externally sponsored terrorism.

The high levels of committed expenditure and ATC losses in power sector had accentuated these challenges.

Hence over the past year, the UT government has stressed on revenue augmentation, improving project execution, reducing ATC losses, and improving quality of governance.

Revenue Augmentation

The UT government improved GST return compliance, initiated e-Stamping system, expanded dealer registration and conducted transparent excise auctions. Tax revenues have increased from Rs 12753 crore in 2022-23 to Rs. 13,900 crore in 2023-24 registering growth of 9%. GST collection increased by 12% and excise collection increased by 39% in FY 2023-24 as compared to FY 2022-23. As part of power sector reforms, 5.74 lakh smart meters have been installed by June 2024 resulting in 25% reduction in Transmission & Distribution (T&D) losses and 10% increase in tariff collection per month. The UT government’s efforts to undertake metering and improve billing and collection efficiency have resulted in non-tax revenues increasing from Rs 5148 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 6500 crore in 2023-24 registering growth of 25%.

Expenditure Reforms

The UT government has effectively leveraged Centrally Sponsored schemes. The UT government intensified efforts to harness central funds through faster execution of works. This has led to a sharp increase in receipts of funds under CSS from Rs 6400 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 10300 crore in 2023-24. The UT government has steadfastly undertaken technology reforms to enhance transparency and accountability in budgeting and expenditure management. A systematic drive was started to physically monitor and verify all developmental works through independent officers. The UT government undertook Aadhar seeding and Biometric verifications systematically for cleaning databases of welfare schemes. The UT government also ensured cost savings through competitive procurements through the GEM and e-Tendering. These reforms have helped reduce leakages to the tune of Rs. 400 crore per year.

Effective Fiscal Management

During the past few years, the UT government has improved the budgetary transparency. The UT government has repaid power sector dues of about Rs. 28,000 crore which were pending and rising for several years. For the first time in 77 years, UT contributed to the contingency funds created by RBI; viz. the Consolidated Sinking Fund and Guarantee Redemption Fund. During 2023-24, the UT government improved its fiscal discipline and curtailed the culture of raising Hundis and overdrafts. UT government brought the off-Budget borrowings on its books from 2023-24 and started their timely repayment. As a result, stock of such borrowings has started tapering down.

Visible Improvements in J&K’s Economy

Through the above efforts, the UT government improved its revenues, reduced wasteful expenditure, and improved fiscal transparency. These initiatives coupled with the judicious welfare measures and infrastructure development have helped GDP of J&K double from Rs.1.17 lakh crore in 2015-16 to Rs. 2.45 lakh crore in 2023-24. The GDP is expected to touch Rs. 2.63 lakh crore in 2024-25. What is especially heartening is that this doubling of J&K’s economy during 2013-2024 was achieved by overcoming the enormous challenges of the massive floods in Kashmir, the incessant efforts of sponsored terrorism and the economic shock of Covid-19 pandemic. Complete turnaround of J&K Bank also reflects the accelerated growth and strengthened foundations of J&K’s economy. During last four years from a loss of Rs. 1139 Cr in the year 2019-20, the bank has reported a profit of Rs. 1700 Cr in the year 2023-24, the NPA has been reduced from 11% to current level of 5%. The Bank is focussing its efforts to improve professionalism, efficiency and transparency in its business operations.

Special Assistance Package from Central Government

I am happy to inform that the Union government has acknowledged these improvements in financial management of the UT government. Accordingly, in the current financial year 2024-25, the Union Government has approved a special assistance package of Rs 17,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir. It was noted that around 11% of budget of Jammu and Kashmir is only used for internal security and policing due to the threat of externally sponsored terrorism. Such expenses on policing being unavoidable, leaves limited space for spending on development and welfare projects. The Central Government has decided to take the financial burden of J&K Police for which an allocation of Rs. 12,000 crore has been made in the annual budget of Government of India. In addition, a special additional grant of Rs 5,000 crore as additional central assistance is being provided in the current financial year. As a result of this, Rs 17,000 crore of central assistance, the fiscal deficit to GDP ratio will reduce to 3.0% in this financial year. This increased assistance along with the above noted efforts would lead to complete improvement in fiscal position enabling the UT government to work towards fulfilling the developmental needs and aspirations of the people, while maintaining stable fiscal health.

Major Outlays under Budget 2024-25

9400 crore for subsidy and budgetary support for purchase of power from the National grid and the Power purchase agreements with power generation companies. 3983 crore for Construction of roads & bridges under PMGSY, CRIF, NABARD loan schemes & Bridge scheme. 1875 crore for rejuvenating school education infrastructure and services through funding of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), career counselling services, and setting up of modern schools for quality education with PM SHRI funding 1808 crore for strengthening decentralized governance by providing for local area development works of PRIs, ULBs, BDCs and DDCs. 1714 crore provisioned for tap-water connectivity for rural areas under Jal Jeevan Mission. 1484 crore for completion of Smart City projects in Srinagar and Jammu cities, construction of infrastructure projects under Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), construction of sewerage treatment plants in urban areas, and development of new townships for housing. 1430 crore for comprehensive social security coverage under assistance schemes for Old Age, Widow, and Disabled, and for the women empowerment interventions of Ladli Beti and Marriage Assistance schemes. 1317 crore for strengthening infrastructure and services in the health sector under National Health Mission mechanism. 1104 crore for construction of own houses of houseless poor families in rural areas with PM Awas Yojana- Grameen support. 1068 crore for Provision for salaries, food grains, cash assistance for Kashmiri migrants and construction of transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrant employees. 1021 crore for transforming agriculture and allied sectors of the UT through the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), with the five-year outlay of Rs 5013 crore, including provisions for IFAD funded J&K Comprehensive Investment Plan (JKCIP) and development of cold storage and high density plantation. 923 crore for development and upgradation of Industrial Estates, for providing GST refund incentive and incentives as per the Industrial Policy for industrial units, promotion of trade through JKTPO’s events for boosting investment and employment 776 crore for equity support for the hydro electric projects at Ratle, Kwar, and Kiru, which would provide stable revenue source and cheaper power. 586 crore for Universal health insurance coverage for all families of Jammu & Kashmir. 500 crore for providing of drugs, machinery and equipments for health institutions. 475 crore for upgradation infrastructure of colleges and universities and for rollout of the National Education Policy. 518 crore for promotion of Tourism, development of new tourism destinations and new circuits, construction of ropeways, conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and film festival and promotion policy. 445 crore for improving sanitation and waste disposal facilities, IHHLs, CSCs & achieving ODF+ status in the rural areas. 390 crore for flood management projects of river Jhelum. 405 crore for schemes for self-employment, Start-ups, Seed Capital Fund, implementation of Mission Youth schemes, and support to self help groups for generation livelihoods. 179 crore for construction of security related infrastructure, police housing colonies, bunkers in border areas and installation of CCTVs in police stations. 150 crore for installation of solar rooftops and solar pumps. 335 crore for creation of sports infrastructure, heritage preservation, promotion of festivals and theatre and development of Infrastructure and initiatives for welfare of Tribals, like tribal hostels, milk villages, nomad shelters, etc. 100 crore for Capital support for revitalization of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and Cooperative Banks. 500 crore for MGNREGA works at Gram Panchayat level. 401 crore for development of Dal lake, afforestation, wildlife management, and preservation of protected areas.

Major Initiatives

The Government of India is supporting to enhance Power Generation from 3500 MW to about 6500 MW till 2026-27. So far, Government of India has provided equity share of Rs. 2430.60 crore to the UT for development of 04 new Hydro Electric Projects.

The Central Government has rolled out the New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS) since 2021 with an outlay of Rs. 28,400 crore for industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir. Total 889 units with proposed investment of Rs 18,185 crore and employment of 46,857 have already started work on the ground. Till date investment worth Rs.6600 crore has been realised on ground.

Competitiveness Improvement of Agriculture and Allied Sectors project will be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir with a loan of $100 million from International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). This initiative shall generate employment opportunities for 2.8 lakh farmers.

29 projects have been approved under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme for Rs 5013 crore over five years. The contribution of agriculture towards GSDP is expected to be doubled over next five years in J&K. This initiative shall generate livelihood opportunities for 13 lakh farmer families.

Kashmir will be connected with the rest of the country through railways during this year. The existing train services from Baramulla to Banihal have been extended to Sangaldan and the section has been completely electrified as well.

Border Tourism in areas of Kashmir valley like Gurez, Keran, Lolab and Karna-teethwal etc. has received domestic tourist arrival of 1.5 lakhs during 2023.

Gurez valley in northern Kashmir which remained without electricity since Independence has now been connected to the electricity grid during last year.

Budget 2024-25: Sector-wise Focus areas & Allocations

Agriculture and Allied sectors

Establishment of 2,000 Kisan Khidmat Ghars (KKGs) for providing facilities to the farming community at their door step. Reinvigorating Agriculture and allied sectors through Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) by strengthening seed systems, boosting production and productivity, creating agri-business ecosystems and securing livelihoods through enhanced jobs and income creation.

Strengthening of Departmental Seed Multiplication Farms.

Competitiveness Improvement of Agriculture and Allied Sectors project in Jammu and Kashmir (JKCIP) to be implemented with an estimated value of USD 100 million loan from International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). The goal of the project is to contribute to the sustained increase in income of rural households by improving the competitiveness of farming operations.

Implementation of all 29 projects approved under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme.

20 agriculture and allied sector products have been identified, out of which 05 products (Saffron, Sulai Honey, Muskhbudgi Rice, Bhaderwah Rajmash and Udhampur Kalari) have got geographical indication (GI) registration and rest are under process.

Distribution of farm machinery benefitting 70,000 farmers.

Production of designer plants for promotion of high density plantation and rejuvenation of orchards.

25,000MTs of Controlled Atmosphere (CA) storage capacity to be added.

Development of Chrysanthemum theme Park at Cheshmashahi, Srinagar.

3,000 dairy units to be established providing direct employment to around 4,000 people.

Increase in milk production from 25 to 45 lakh Metric Ton and increase in milk collection/chilling from 2.0 to 8.5 lakh Litres Per Day (LLPD) over a period of five years

100 satellite heifer rearing units will be established in the private sector.

1,800 Pashu Sakhis will receive incentives for ration balancing for 6,00,000 cows and for the milk recording programme of 30,000 dairy cows.

60,000 backyard poultry units will be established in rural areas.

Hybrid fodder seed kits will be provided for 3,600 hectare of land.

100 hydroponic fodder units and 60 silage-making units, along with 6 fodder depots to be established to ensure availability in fodder-deficient areas.

Fish Production to be enhanced from 30,670 MT to 35,250 MT with technological interventions.

For Agriculture and allied Sectors an allocation of about Rs 2053.39 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2024-25 which is Rs 524.33 crore more than revised allocation of 2023-24.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

Under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 400 lakh mandays to be generated.

Under HIMAYAT training of around 7000 candidates to be completed.

12,000 additional Self Help Groups (SHGs) to be formed during 2024-25.

600 new panchayat ghars to be constructed under Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) with 100% internet connectivity.

60 lakh mandays of training to Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members under Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA).

80,000 houses to be constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G).

06 Villages to have solid/liquid waste management facilities in order to become clean with litter and plastic free.

26,000 hectare area to be treated with completion of 1,800 works under Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP) during 2024-25.

For Rural Sector, an allocation of about Rs 3731.54 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2024-25.

Tourism and Culture

Border Tourism in areas of Kashmir valley like Gurez, Keran, Lolab and Teethwal etc. has received domestic tourist arrival of 1.5 lakhs during 2023.

New initiative for development of infrastructure and basic amenities in 12 off-beat tourist destinations, 6 each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions, with objective of enhancing tourism appeal and expanding local business and job opportunities.

Development of Keran as border tourist village.

Development of Tosamaidan and Sitharan circuits.

Development of Duggar Dani village at Samba with the traditional set up in the form of “mock village”.

Construction and installation of 130 meter (425 feet) high National Flag mast at Patnitop.

Completion of revival and restoration of 75 identified heritage sites/cultural sites.

Establishment and operationalization of 8 cultural centers.

Development and modernization of Shri Pratap Singh (SPS) Museum Srinagar.

Promotion and propagation of sufism in Jammu and Kashmir through structured programmes including operationalization of state-of-the-art Suffiana School at Srinagar.

Digitization of all libraries.

For Tourism and Culture sector, an allocation of about Rs 519.70 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2024-25 which is Rs 205.45 crore more than revised allocation of 2023-24.

Forestry and Environment

Planting of 190 lakh native trees and 100 lakh low cost greening interventions aimed to restore ecosystems, prevent soil erosion and enhance biodiversity.

All 78 urban Local bodies of Jammu and Kashmir to have at least one Nagar Van, Nagar Vatika or an Eco Park.

10 lakh saplings of local, medicinal and economic importance species to be distributed among the farmers for planting to augment trees outside forests and improve livelihood.

Infrastructure at wetlands like Gharana, Hokersar and Shallbugh to be developed for promotion of eco-tourism.

Establishment of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in Jammu.

Implement of Van se Jal, Jal se Jeevan, an innovative water conservation technique through watershed management approach, promote sustainable agricultural practices and revitalize traditional water bodies, including wetlands.

Conservation and rejuvenation of Wular Lake to enhance the livelihood of the local people, through ecotourism.

Enhancing avenues of livelihood generation through involvement of the Panchayat level Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) and integrating them with Self Help Groups (SHGs) registered with NRLM for sustainable collection and disposal of forest produce.

For Forest sector, an allocation of about Rs 186.45 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2024-25 which is Rs 52 crore more than revised allocation of 2023-24.

Cooperative Sector

Establishment of Micro Food Processing Units for creating employment opportunities, especially in rural areas.

Construction / Establishment of Mini Super Bazars at District / Village/ Block Level.

Construction of 6 Grain storage units in 6 districts which are deficit in grain storage facility under the Scheme “World’s Largest Grain Storage”.

For Cooperative sector, an allocation of about Rs 25 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2024-25 which is Rs 5 crore more than revised allocation of 2023-24.

Health and Wellness

Two Cancer Institute’s at Jammu and Srinagar to be made fully operational during 2024-25.

Enhancing DNB Seats to 400 thereby improving the availability of Specialists.

Health records to be saturated by creation of ABHA IDs for 1.35 crore population.

100% screening of 30+ age population for hypertension and diabetes.

Dialysis Services to be strengthened further at 16 existing facilities and 10 new health facilities.

AIIMS, Awantipora to be made functional by March, 2025.

New Nursing College at Handwara to be set-up.

Attainment of TB free status in all the remaining districts.

For Health and Medical Education Sector, an allocation of about Rs 1674.51 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2024-25.

Education Sector:

2,176 new Kindergartens to be established to attain saturation in all the 13,804 schools in phased manner.

Separate annual library grant ranging from `5,000 to `20,000 covering schools from Primary to Senior Secondary for purchase of books under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Only fortified rice to be served to about 8.95 lakh students at elementary level (I to VIII) under Mid-Day Meal Scheme for improving nutritional health of students.

Infrastructure of 389 schools to be upgraded under Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) Scheme.

50 lakh adults to be made literate under New India Literacy Programmer (NILP)

Scholarship @`5,000/ student under Beti Anmol Scheme for BPL girl students.

18,499 Schools to be provided sports equipments with the financial implication of Rs 16.04 crore.

2,584 Schools to be provided ICT labs and Smart Classrooms.

43 Robotic Labs and 30 Virtual Reality Labs to be established.

Establishment of Science Centres in 100 Schools.

Vocational Education to be introduced in new 554 Schools.

Construction of 05 newly established colleges to be completed during 2024-25.

Two hostel blocks, two science blocks and six additional lecture blocks in various colleges to be completed.

08 colleges to be accessed and accredited in the 2024-25.

100% admission through Common University Entrance Test (CUET)

e-Samarth across Jammu and Kashmir.

For School and Higher Education Sector, an allocation of about Rs 1,284.47 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2024-25 which is Rs 185.69 crore more than revised allocation of 2023-24.

Social / Tribal Welfare:

All persons with disability to be covered under Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme.

04 Vatsalya Sadans to be operationalized for intellectually challenged persons (boys/girls) two each in Jammu/Kashmir.

653 Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) have been targeted for upgrading as Bal Vidyalayas.

11 Shakti Sadan and 04 Sakhi Niwas to be established.

7,708 women beneficiaries with establishment of 1,502 units to be targeted under self-employment scheme

14 Palash and 13 Parisha child care Institutes are targeted for modernization with state-of-the-art facilities.

250 small nature of tractor and link road connectivity to be provided to tribal population.

80 schools to be transformed into smart schools in tribal areas.

Smart cards to be provided to migratory tribal population.

Transit accommodations to be established for transhuman tribal population which includes accommodation for 150-200 families, community kitchens, medical dispensaries, veterinary dispensaries, community toilets and livestock yards.

186 villages, having 500 scheduled tribe population, to be covered under “Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAAGY)” scheme.

10 Cluster Tribal Model villages to be completed in 2024-25.

10 milk villages are targeted to be completed during 2024-25.

For Social and Tribal Welfare, an allocation of about Rs 358.52 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2024-25 which is Rs 11.32 crore more than revised allocation of 2023-24.

Relief and Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Migrants

Completion of construction of 1,500 flats as transit accommodation for Kashmiri Migrant employees during 2024-25.

Remaining 276 posts out of 6,000 posts under PM-Package for Kashmiri Migrants to be filled in 2024-25.

For Relief and Rehabilitation of Kashmir Migrants an allocation of Rs 1044.92 crore has been made under revenue and capital expenditure during 2024-25, which is Rs 134.70 crore more than the revised allocation of 2023-24

Sports and Youth Initiatives

75 lakh youth engagement in various sports events to be held at the Panchayat, Block, District, UT and National level during 2024-25.

20 national sports events to be organized in 2024-25.

200 playfields and 100 sports courts to be constructed.

Swimming pools to be completed at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu and Gindun Park Rajbagh, Srinagar.

For Sports sector, an allocation of about Rs 145.19 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2024-25 which is Rs 35.19 crore more than revised allocation of 2023-24.

Skill Development, Youth Empowerment and Employment

New initiative to create ecosystem for promotion of enterprises and self-employment, generate over 5 lakh opportunities for self-employment and expand investments through credit support.

New age courses to be introduced in 10 Industrial Training Institutes.

Placement drives for 1,000 pass outs to be organized in collaboration with big business and industrial establishments.

Training of 6,000 women Self Help Groups registered with NRLM to be completed

Financial support through self-employment schemes like Seed Capital Fund Scheme, Youth Start-up Loan Scheme, National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation, Women Entrepreneurship Programme and under Mission Youth schemes to be provided to youth to undertake self-employment ventures.

Outreach and counselling activities to be conducted for aspiring job seekers through Model Career Centers (MCCs).

Up skilling of youth through youth clubs.

For Skill Development and Employment, an allocation of about Rs 176.98 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2024-25 which is Rs 60.78 crore more than revised allocation of 2023-24.

Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs

Additional 10 kg of rice per month to Priority Households will be provided under Prime Ministers Food Supplementation Scheme.

e-KYC of all beneficiaries under Public Distribution System to be completed.

Roll out of Smart PDS in Jammu and Kashmir.

For Food and Civil Supplies sector, an allocation of about Rs 445.25 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2024-25 which is Rs 65.79 crore more than revised allocation of 2023-24.

Power Sector:

The Government of India is supporting to enhance Power Generation from 3500 MW to about 6500 MW till 2026-27. So far, Government of India has provided equity share of Rs. 2430.60 crore to the UT for development of 04 new Hydro Electric Projects.

Gurez valley in northern Kashmir which remained without electricity since Independence has now been connected to the electricity grid during last year.

Better availability of power which will give boost to tourism and Industries thus fulfilling the goal of no poverty, economic growth to provide sustainable jobs and promote equality.

Smart metering of all consumers.

Implementation of Loss Reduction works already in place. Majorly LT-AB Cabling work and removal of bare conductor to improve billing efficiency and bringing down the AT & C losses.

Implementation of underground cabling project to extend the Grid connectivity to Holy Shri AmarnathJi cave on both the axis (Baltal and Pahalgam).

Improvement of 105.00 km HT/LT line for smooth and uninterrupted power supply to its consumers.

Augmentation/Creation of 35.45 MVA Sub-Stations to give relief to Critically Overloaded Power Transformers and ensuring for availability of additional power supply to avoid frequent breakdown and load shedding.

Creation/Augmentation of 38,150 KVA Distribution Transformer sub-stations to improve voltage regulation of distribution network and enhance capacity of existing sub-stations.

Under segregation of critically overloaded 11 KV feeders, 55 Ckm are being segregated for enhanced feeder stability.

Replacement of 14,000 Ckm of dilapidated LT bare conductor by LT-AB cable to strengthen the LT networks and to stop the theft of power. This replacement of bare conductor by LT- AB cable coupled with installation of smart meters will help in reducing the AT & C losses.

At 11 KV level, 5,351.53Ckm of feeders to be renovated with new and better (thicker) conductor to reduce T&D losses.

At 66/11 KV and 33/11 KV Sub stations, 200 capacitor banks will be installed to improve the voltage profile at peak load hours and will reduce the MVA consumption.

31 receiving stations (33/11kV) have been projected for capacity addition of 210.60 MVA.

Providing of reliable power supply to the far-flung and remote areas of Gurez.

04 GSSs at 132KV level will be constructed which will enhance capacity by 40 MVA during 2024-25, 100MVA during 2025-26 and 90 MVA during 2026-27.

16 GSSs at 132kV level will be augmented which will enhance capacity by 556 MVA during 2024-25 and 50 MVA during 2025-26.

06 GSSs at 220kV level will be augmented which will enhance capacity by 90 MVA during 2024-25and 720 MVA by or before 2026-27.

An addition of 3,014 MW installed capacity in phased manner till year 2026-27 with cumulative increase of design energy of 10,714.50 Million units per annum.

For Power sector, an allocation of about Rs 2020.67 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2024-25 which is Rs 698.28 crore more than revised allocation of 2023-24.

Jal Shakti (Water Supply and Irrigation):

Out of 3,256 water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM),776 schemes have been completed and remaining 2,480 schemes have been targeted for completion for coverage of balance 4.26 lakh households with Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) to achieve 100% coverage under tap water connections.

NABL recognition of all 76 Sub Divisional level laboratories.

Roll out of Operation and Maintenance policy for rural water supply schemes.

Training of about 15,000 Nal Jal Mitras under NJMP through Skill Development Mission.

450 water supply schemes under languishing programme and 159 water supply schemes under National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) loan assistance are targeted for completion in 2024-25.

225 flood control schemes to be completed, which will protect 1,467 hectare of land from erosion and flood threats.

16 flood control projects under Flood Management and Border Area (FMBA) programme / River Management and Border Areas (RMBA) programme to be completed during current financial year.

Shahpur Kandi Dam project likely to be commissioned during current financial year, which will benefit Jammu and Kashmir with 1,150 cusecs of irrigation water facilities to 32,186 hectare of land in Kathua and Samba.

Balance work of Tawi Barrage to be completed during 2024-25.

197 minor irrigation schemes to be completed during 2024-25, which envisages creation of irrigation potential of 38,723 hectare.

For Jal Shakti Department, an allocation of about Rs 2661.96 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2024-25 which is Rs 1129.03 crore more than revised allocation of 2023-24.

Housing and Urban Development

05 Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) with sewerage treatment of capacity of 65.33 MLD are under implementation.

Under AMRUT 2.0, UT Water Action Plan for 153 projects of 78 ULBS has been completed. This includes 99 projects for water supply connections aiming to provide 2.25 lakh new tap household connections. Also 50 projects for rejuvenation of water bodies to be undertaken.

Under Smart Cities Mission out of 309 projects, 223 projects have been completed and 86 projects likely to be completed in 2024-25.

Pollution abatement of river Tawi by way of laying interception and diversion network at old city.

Revamping of Transport Nagar Narwal Jammu and Parimpora Srinagar.

100% source segregation of municipal solid waste by March 2025.

Development of Smart Integrated Satellite Township along Ring Road at Jammu and Srinagar.

Introduction of 200 e-buses under PM e-Bus Sewa scheme.

Pollution abatement projects of rivers Basentar at Samba and Doodh Ganga at Srinagar/Budgam is being undertaken and the project Pollution abatement of River Devika at Udhampur to be completed.

Western Foreshore Road along Dal Lake, Srinagar to be constructed.

Inter Model Station (IMS) in collaboration with NHAI to be developed at Katra.

Finalization of Master Plan of all 78 Cities/Towns.

Development of Sewerage network of Houseboats in Dal-Nigeen Lake including sewerage network of hamlets inside lake.

Construction of Modern Abattoirs at Gujjar Nagar and Dogra Hall Jammu.

Sewerage Scheme to be taken at Charar-i-Sharief, Budgam.

For Housing and Urban Development Sector, an allocation of about Rs 2760.26 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2024-25 which is Rs 131.99 crore more than revised allocation of 2023-24.

Connectivity

Kashmir will be connected with the rest of the country through railways during this year. The existing train services from Baramulla to Banihal have been extended to Sangaldan and the section has been completely electrified as well.

5,000 Kilometres of road length to be black-topped during 2024-25 under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)/Cities and Towns scheme / Central scheme/Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF)/National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) loan assistance/pothole free road scheme.

194 new projects sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 1023.42 crore under NABARD to be taken for execution during 2024-25.

Rs 1000 crore new road and bridge projects to be taken up under NABARD loan assistance under RIDF Tranche XXX during 2024-25.

Completion of 60 ongoing bridges is targeted during 2024-25.

For Road and Bridge Sector, an allocation of about Rs 4061.74 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2024-25 which is Rs 118.87 crore more than revised allocation of 2023-24.

Industrial Development

The Central Government has rolled out the New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS) since 2021 with an outlay of Rs. 28,400 crore for industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir. Total 889 units with proposed investment of Rs 18,185 crore and employment of 46,857 have already started work on the ground. Till date investment worth Rs.6600 Cr has been realised on ground.

Rapid development of 46 new Industrial Estates to attract investment and create employment opportunities

(J&K REGP), 1,372 units are targeted to be setup during 2024-25.

(J&K REGP), 1,372 units are targeted to be setup during 2024-25. New Start-up Policy to be introduced for creating entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Up-gradation of infrastructure in existing Industrial Estates.

The Private Industrial Estate Development Policy to be revamped.

324 units are expected to come into production this year having employment potential of 18,000 persons.

For Industries and Commerce Sector, an allocation of about Rs 534.62 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2024-25 which is Rs 138.36 crore more than revised allocation of 2023-24.

Science and Technology

4,000 AC agriculture pumps to be replaced by Solar Pumps in phased manner under PM-KUSUM Component “C”.

Around 04 MW rooftop solar power plants to be installed on the government buildings. 22,494 Government buildings to be 100% solarised in phased manner.

100 kw floating solar power plant to be installed in the Dal Lake, Srinagar for demonstration purpose to attract the tourists.

5,000 improved biomass cook-stoves to be provided in the tribal areas to reduce indoor air pollution and fuel use.

Land bank to be identified for development of solar parks.

Under Special Area Development Programme (SADP) tourist and religious places to be taken-up for complete solarization.

Solarization of all routes and camps of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Operationalization of Bio-Technology Park at Kathua.

Science talent Scholarships for Undergraduate and PG Students.

Young Scientist Awards/Fellowships among the outstanding researchers.

For Science and Technology Sector, an allocation of about Rs 159.80 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2024-25 which is Rs 71.80 crore more than revised allocation of 2023-24.

Transport Sector

IDTR at Kot Bhalwal, Jammu likely to be completed and operationalized in 2024-25.

Institute of Inspection and Certification Centre (ICC) at Samba, Jammu likely to be completed in 2024-25.

Implementation of Vehicle Location Tracking Platform (VLTP) for safety of women in public transport vehicles.

Automated Testing Stations (ATSs) to be established for testing fitness of motor vehicles in private sector.

Introduction of policy of Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) for carrying out dismantling and scrapping operations of vehicles for End of Life vehicles (ELVs) in a scientific manner

Construction of Modern Bus Terminal at TRC, Srinagar.

For Transport Sector, an allocation of about Rs 22 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2024-25 which is Rs 8.11 crore more than revised allocation of 2023-24.