J&K High Court Expresses Dismay Over Prolonged Power Outage At Srinagar Bench, Requests Chief Secy For Permanent Solution

JAMMU, Feb 19: In a significant move to address the critical infrastructural challenges faced by the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at Srinagar, the court has requested the Chief Secretary of J&K to work out means to ensure an interrupted supply of electricity to the court.

The directions came when the High Court, situated in Srinagar, encountered a power outage during court hours, plunging the premises into darkness and rendering essential facilities, including the air heating unit, non-operational. Despite efforts, the power supply remained disrupted, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Expressing dismay over the prevailing conditions, Justices Atul Sreedharan and Moksha Khajuria Kazmi emphasised the urgency of a lasting remedy. They called upon the Chief Secretary of the Union Territory to intervene and implement measures aimed at guaranteeing a reliable power supply to the High Court.

“This Court requests the Chief Secretary of the Union Territory to pass necessary orders to solve this problem forthwith. The solution may vary from having a separate power line to the High Court which does not experience any downtime and also supported by generators of such capacity which can power the entire High Court and also the air heating unit without interruption in the event of the dedicated power supply to the High Court fails”, the court recorded.

The court has listed the matter on 21 February 2024 at the top of the list for further orders. (LiveLaw)

