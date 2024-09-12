J&K High Court Declares Holidays For General Assembly Elections

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Sept 12: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has announced holidays on account of the upcoming General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, 2024.

According to an official notification, Wednesday, September 25, 2024, will be observed as a holiday in the Main Wing and the Srinagar Wing of the High Court. Additionally, Tuesday, October 1, 2024, will be a holiday for the Jammu Wing of the High Court unless the election is postponed.

Employees working in the Main Wing who are domiciles of other districts have been permitted to avail of a paid holiday on the polling date in their respective districts.

The Registrar Judicial in Jammu and Srinagar have also been directed to grant paid holidays to employees from other districts working in their respective wings on the designated polling dates.

