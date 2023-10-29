“J&K Has The Potential To Become Most Favoured Place When It Comes To Skills”: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: The Skill Development Department of Jammu & Kashmir held a convocation of Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh at Srinagar’s convention centre on Sunday, where more than 70 students were felicitated by LG Manoj Sinha.

Speaking at the event, Sinha said that Jammu and Kashmir has the potential to become the most favoured place when it comes to skills.

LG Manoj Sinha said, “ITIs have contributed to the nation for ages. There is a lot of pace in technology, it’s not linear, it’s exponential now. J&K has the potential to become the most favoured place when it comes to skills. We need to focus on these institutions because they’re creating the future of this valley. Mission Youth and other academic institutions are creating opportunities for youth. We will create an industry for these pass-outs who will not only learn skills there but get a job as well. J&K is getting a lot of budget from the centre, and we are all accountable for how we use that fund for the betterment of these students. We will make sure to upgrade the infrastructure, but my priority is the kids.”

LG Manoj Sinha E-launched the Innovation Portal by the Jammu and Kashmir Science, Technology, and Innovation Council, Department of Science and Technology. LG Sinha also launched an e-platform for ranking polytechnics in Jammu and Kashmir for more transparency. He launched a revised curriculum for the 3rd semester as per the New Education Policy.

These students received certificates for learning various skills like carpentry, machines, and data analysis, among others. Some budding entrepreneurs also got certificates. The aim of this event was to make skill development a priority so that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are not job seekers but job creators.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to LG, and Saurabh Bhagat, Secretary/Commissioner Skill Development, Jammu and Kashmir, were present at the occasion besides other dignitaries. (Agencies)