J&K has decided to go with Modi: Ravinder Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Apr 5: The people of Jammu Kashmir have decided to go with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, stated Ravinder Raina, president, J&K BJP, while addressing a series of public meetings at Bhomag, Reasi Rural, and Rural Town areas today. He said the 10 years of Modi Sarkar is just a trailer, a lot more is yet to come.

Ajay Nanda, former Minister, District Prabhari Arvind Gupta, district president, Reasi, Rohit Dubey, DDC Chairman, Saraf Singh Nag, convenor, Mata Vaishno Devi constituency and former Chairman Municipal Committee, Katra Shashi Gupta, Mandal president, Pawan Singh, senior leader, Tej Singh, BDC Bhomag Ashok Thakur, Mandal presidents, Raghav Kesar, Pawan Singh, Amit Sharma, Ashok Kumar, Mahila Morcha vice president, Ritu Shivgotra, district president BJYM Vijay Proch, Munesh Bali, Raman Sharma, Kabla Singh, district convenor, Urban Local Body, Sham Lal Pandit, and other leaders of BJP also accompanied the BJP president during these public rallies.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the large gatherings, said that the massive participation of the enthusiastic people in public meetings from all these areas is a clear indication that the people have made up their minds to support and vote for the BJP as they want PM Modi to be the head of the Government for a third consecutive term. He said that the strong enthusiasm of the public has already confirmed the victory of the Modi Government in the Parliamentary election. He said that during his (Ravinder Raina’s) earlier visits to areas like Bhomag, there were practically no roads, there was scarcity of electricity and there was visible lack of basic amenities.

But, now under the Government led by Narendra Modi, the people have experienced a transformation in public welfare things like improved electricity, water, road, and rail connectivity, the Ayushman Golden Card is helping the poor people to avail themselves of free treatment with health insurance of rupees five lakh, said Raina.

He asked the people present in the meetings to vote massively in the favour of Modi Government and also inspire others to vote in favour of the BJP. He said that Jugal Kishore Sharma, the MP candidate as well as the sitting MP is always available to the public in their needs. He recounted on the achievements like highest railway bridge in the area, which is making a mark on the world tourist map.