J&K Haj Committee Office To Remain Open On Sunday

SRINAGAR, Apr 7: The office of Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee shall remain open on 9th April, 2023 (Sunday) for Receipt /submission of Documents from the Haj Pilgrims.

As such, all Provisionally Selected Pilgrims of Hajj – 2023 who want to submit their required documents are being informed through this release that the office shall remain open on the said date for the convenience of the pilgrims.