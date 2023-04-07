Govt To Conduct Special Gram Sabha Meetings Across J&K Regarding Finalization GPDP 2023-24

JAMMU, Apr 7: The Government would be conducting special Gram Sabha meetings across Jammu and Kashmir on April 10, 2023, in connection with approval and finalisation of Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) 2023-24.

These meetings of Gram Sabhas will provide an opportunity to locals to come together and participate in decision-making process for their respective panchayats. This will ensure that the approved GPDPs are reflective of the needs and aspirations of the community and will pave way for achievement of Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs).

According to a circular issued by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj here today, all the Deputy Commissioners have been asked to make arrangements for Gram Sabha meetings in every Panchayat on April 10 besides panchayat convergence meetings with full participation of all Panchyat Prabhari officers. The approved GPDP will be subsequently uploaded on the revamped eGramSwaraj portal.

Pertinent to mention that GPDP is an all encompassing plan, across all sectors, for development of Gram Panchayats. The GPDPs are to be aligned with the 09 thematic areas for LSDGs, which are an integral part of the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals and are key to ensuring that no one is left behind in the journey towards sustainable development.