J&K Govt Warns Secretariat Employees Over Laxity In Covid Appropriate Behavior

JAMMU: J&K Government on Wednesday warned its work force working in civil secretariat against any laxity regarding Covid appropriate behavior.

“It has been observed that some employees working in various departments of Civil Secretariat are not displaying COVID appropriate behavior viz violating social distancing norms, not wearing face masks or wearing face masks improperly,” a government order issued here reads. “This irresponsible behaviour on part of these employees not only endangers their own lives but also risks the lives of other employees working on the premises, an issue which has been viewed seriously by the authorities.”

Accordingly, all employees working in Civil Secretariat have been asked to follow COVID appropriate behavior, wear face masks properly and adhere to social distancing norms.

“Any violation in this regard shall be treated as breach of conduct rules and disciplinary action including forfeiture of annual increment shall be initiated against such employees,” the order added.