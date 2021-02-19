J&K Govt vacates 7 Govt buildings from illegal occupants in Rajouri

By
Daily Excelsior
-

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration cracked down on illegal occupants of government buildings and vacated seven of them from encroachers in Rajouri district, officials said on Friday.
A team of the district administration vacated a school building and a panchayat ghar in Rajouri town, they said.
A portion of Government High School in Chowdhary Nar and a panchayat building in Dhanore Loharan were under illegal encroachment in the district.
“The portion of the school building was locked by the contractor over a payment issue but the administration got it vacated and handed over the building portion to school for use,” said district administration officials.
A team of the district administration headed by Rajouri Tehsildar Mohammad Rafiq removed the illegal structure and got the panchayat building vacated from the illegal occupants.
A total of seven government buildings, including a panchayat ghar, anganwadi centres, and schools have been vacated by the district administration headed by Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Rajesh K Shavan, they said.
The Deputy Commissioner has already issued directions to all the field functionaries to identify such government buildings so that the administration can get the same vacated. (Agency)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR