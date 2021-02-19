J&K Govt vacates 7 Govt buildings from illegal occupants in Rajouri

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration cracked down on illegal occupants of government buildings and vacated seven of them from encroachers in Rajouri district, officials said on Friday.

A team of the district administration vacated a school building and a panchayat ghar in Rajouri town, they said.

A portion of Government High School in Chowdhary Nar and a panchayat building in Dhanore Loharan were under illegal encroachment in the district.

“The portion of the school building was locked by the contractor over a payment issue but the administration got it vacated and handed over the building portion to school for use,” said district administration officials.

A team of the district administration headed by Rajouri Tehsildar Mohammad Rafiq removed the illegal structure and got the panchayat building vacated from the illegal occupants.

A total of seven government buildings, including a panchayat ghar, anganwadi centres, and schools have been vacated by the district administration headed by Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Rajesh K Shavan, they said.

The Deputy Commissioner has already issued directions to all the field functionaries to identify such government buildings so that the administration can get the same vacated. (Agency)