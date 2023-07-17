J&K Govt To Verify Service Records Of Employees Whose Appointment Orders Are Not Available

JAMMU, Jul 17: In a significant move, the Jammu & Kashmir Government on Monday constituted a high-level committee to scrutinize/ verify service records of the employees whose initial appointment orders are not available.

An order states that the committee shall scrutinize/verify the entries recorded in the service books of such employees whose initial appointment orders are not forthcoming/available with reference to the other near analogous/supporting/ancillary record, which may be available with the departments and/or their subordinate offices to establish the genuineness/veracity of the said service record.

”The committee shall, after establishing the genuineness/ veracity of the records of the aforesaid employees, and make appropriate recommendations to the concerned Administrative Departments for release of salaries in favour of these employees,” reads the order issued by the General Administration Department(GAD).

The committee shall make specific recommendations to the General Administration Department within one month of the issuance of this order in respect of the cases where the genuineness of service records could not be established beyond reasonable doubt, the order states. (KNO)