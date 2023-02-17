J&K Govt To Procure 200 E-Buses For Environment-Friendly Public Transport In Twin Capital Cities

Jammu, Feb 17: The Jammu and Kashmir government is procuring a fleet of 200 electric buses to establish environment-friendly and socially sustainable network of public transport in the Union Territory’s twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar, officials said on Friday.

For this, Tata Motors has been given land to build the depot whose construction has started, they said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government is procuring 100 e-buses each for both the capital cities, the officials said.

The electric buses will establish an environmentally, socially and financially sustainable network of public transport in the city, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) Rahul Yadav who reviewed the project.

He said that the electric buses will play a vital role in facilitating tourists as well as people.