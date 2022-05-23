J&K Govt terminates service of civil judge

Srinagar, May 23: The J&K Government on Monday ordered removal from services of Naveen Jamwal, Civil Judge (junior division) with immediate effect.

An order passed to this effect saying the action against Jamwal follows recommendations of the Full court of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The action has been taken on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

“The Lieutenant Governor is pleased to order the removal of Naveen Jamwal, Civil Judge (junior division)/Munsiff from service with immediate effect,” the order reads. (Agencies)