J&K Govt suspends engineer for negligence in setting up oxygen plants in hospitals

Jammu, Sept 23: Acting tough against the negligent officers, Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday have suspended an Executive Engineer in an ongoing enquiry ordered in view of lapses in setting up oxygen plants in Jammu hospitals.

Official sources said that following complaints of alleged negligence in setting up Medical Oxygen Plants, the Government has suspended Executive Engineer Mechanical Medical Hospital and Central Heating Division Jammu, Bodh Raj with immediate effect.

“In place Superintendent Engineer Mechanical Engineering Department Circle Jammu, Rajiv Gupta has been given the additional charge,” said an official adding that during the time of suspension, suspended engineer will be attached with the Development Commissioner, Road and Building Construction Department.”

Pertinent to mention that Jammu Divisional Commissioner, Dr Raghav Langar had recently addressed a letter to the Principal Secretary, Road and Building Construction Department, stating about lapses in the purchase, installation and commissioning of Oxygen Generation Plant in Jammu division.

He also stated in the letter that when the audit was conducted for setting up of the Medical Oxygen Plant, it was found that there have been many glitches in the tender process itself and in comparison to Kashmir quality has been compromised in setting up of the oxygen plant in Jammu.

“The Divisional Commissioner also wrote that the Chief Engineer Mechanical Engineering Department invited four tenders for setting up Medical Oxygen Plants at 17 places in Jammu. At the same time, the Executive Engineer invited 19 tenders for setting up medical oxygen plants at 19 places in Kashmir. There were many differences between these two,” an official said.

“At the same time, Jammu compromised with quality in many things including air system, filtration system. Four e-tenders were invited for the Jammu division. Later on these were further amended,” sources said while quoting the letter.

Dr Langar also wrote that whatever technical details were sought in the tender, it is clear that special attention was paid to quality in the Kashmir division, but this was not the case in Jammu.

However, based on these, the Divisional Commissioner had asked the Principal Secretary to get the entire matter investigated.

“After the matter was investigated, XeN Bodh Raj was suspended and attached with the Chief Engineer R&B office till the completion of the investigation,” said an official. (Agencies)