J&K Govt signs MoU with Dubai for Real Estate development, industrial parks, super specialty hospitals: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 18: Jammu and Kashmir administration has signed an MoU with Govt of Dubai for real estate development, industrial parks, IT towers, multipurpose towers, logistics, medical college, super specialty hospital and more, said J&K LG Manoj Sinha on Monday.

Speaking to selected media men at Raj Bhawan here, the union minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal said the during his recent visit to Dubai, the king Sultan Ahmed expressed his interest to visits India especially Jammu and Kashmir to invest in real estate business. “I invited him and now the results are clear.

We have signed an MoU with Dubai for the real estate business in J&K,” he said.

He said people from Dubai will now throng J&K and the UT will go a long way in Tourism and Real Estate business. (KNO)