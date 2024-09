JAMMU, Sept 21: The Jammu & Kashmir Government is migrating its e-Office system to the NIC/NICSI Cloud to enhance service efficiency and minimize downtimes. As part of this plan, the e-Office will be split into three separate instances for the Secretariat, DC Offices, and HOD Offices, while Public Sector Units (PSUs) will continue to operate on a separate instance at the JKSDC.

See order copy click here….