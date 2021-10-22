Jammu and Kashmir Govt issues fresh guidelines to regulate pilgrims at Mata Vaishno Devi

JAMMU, Oct 22: To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Jammu and Kashmir government has issued fresh guidelines to regulate pilgrims at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.
As per the new rules, pilgrims must carry a valid and verifiable RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test not older than 72 hours.
The decision was taken during a detailed review of the current COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
It was observed that there is a need to continue with the existing COVID-19 containment measures in all districts in view of the uneven trend observed every day in COVID-19 cases.
The key guidelines are:
Strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour/SOP must be followed.
Valid and verifiable RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen Test not older than 72 hours of arrival should be made mandatory.
Only those pilgrims will be allowed to visit the shrine who do not show any COVID-19 related symptoms
The premises of the holy shrine should be properly sanitized. (Agencies)
