SRINAGAR: The government of Jammu and Kashmir today accorded sanction to grant of Rs. 10.00 lakh in favour of each Panchayat for execution of B2V works.

An order issued here today by the Govt. in this regard read that ‘It is further ordered that an amount of Rs. 20,000, out of the total sanctioned amount, shall be specifically earmarked for purchasing sports kits in these Panchayats’.