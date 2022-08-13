J&K Govt Sacks Four Govt Employees, Including Wife Of Bitta Karate, Over ‘Terror Links’

JAMMU, Aug 13: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered dismissal of four employees under Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their involvement in anti-national activities. Article 311 of the Constitution of India, provides for dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under Union or a State. The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the State.

The Committee constituted vide Government Order No. 738-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 30.07.2020 for scrutinizing the inputs, records and cognizable material recommended dismissal of 1.Dr. Muheet Ahmad Bhat, Scientist-D in Post-Graduate Department of Computer Science, University of Kashmir, S/o Ghulam Rasool Bhat, 2. Mr. Majid Hussain Qadri, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir, S/o Khurshid Ahmad Qadri, 3. Syed Abdul Mueed, Manager, IT, JKEDI, S/o Syed Mohd Yousf (alias Syed Salahudin, and 4. Ms. Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, JKAS, DPO, Publicity, Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir, W/o Farooq Ahmad Dar (alias Bitta Karatey).

Dr. Muheet Ahmad Bhat has been found involved in propagating secessionist-terrorist agenda in University of Kashmir by radicalizing the students for advancing the programme and agenda of Pakistan and its proxies.

Mr. Majid Hussain Qadri, a Senior Assistant Professor in University of Kashmir has a long association with terror organizations that includes LeT. He had been earlier booked under Public Safety Act and is figuring in a number of FIRs registered u/s 302, 307, and 427, 7/27 RPC relating to various terror related cases.

Syed Abdul Mueed, Manager, IT, JKEDI has been found having role in three terror attacks on JKEDI complex at Sempora in Pampore and his presence in the Institution has increased sympathy with the secessionist forces.

Ms. Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan has been found involved in providing false information for seeking passport. She has been found having links with foreign people who have been indexed by the Indian security and intelligence to be on the payrolls of the ISI. Her involvement in ferrying consignment of money for funding anti-India activities in Jammu and Kashmir has also been reported.