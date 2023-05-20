J&K Govt Orders Transfers And Postings Of Seven Officers

JAMMU, May 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Saturday ordered transfer of seven officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order, Neha Bakshi, Jr. Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Tahira Tabassum, Jr. Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Social Welfare Department.

Meenakshi Jasrotia, Jr Scale JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Cooperatives Department.

Huma Khan, Jr Scale JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

Tajamul Yousuf, Jr. Scale JKAS, Under Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

Mohammad Arif Lone, Jr. Scale JKAS, Assistant Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Rajouri, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Tourism Department.

Mohammad Iqbal Lone, Under Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department.

See Order Click Here