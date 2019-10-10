J&K Govt orders transfers and Postings of KAS officers

1. Mr. Pawan Kumar Sharma, KAS, Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner (Accounts), Jammu.

2. Ms. Jyoti Rani Slathia, KAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Samba, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Employment, Jammu.

3. Ms. Anu Behl, KAS, Joint Director, Employment, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Samba.

4. Ms. Shagun Sharma, KAS, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Accounts), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu.

5. Ms. Ulfat Jabeen, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Stamps), Srinagar, holding

additional charge of Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (IT, Data Analytics and Economic Intelligence), Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

6. Ms. Zeenat Ara, KAS, Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Handicrafts,

J&K, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of SocialWelfare, Kashmir.

7. Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Magray, KAS, Personnel Officer in the Directorate of School Education,

Kashmir, is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Budgam.

8. Dr. Khalid Hussain Malik, KAS, Secretary, J&K State Social Welfare Board, holding additional charge of Secretary, J&K State Advisory Board for

Development of OBC, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Administration) in the

Directorate of Handicrafts, J&K.

9. Mr. Mohammad Assadullah Rather, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development

Authority, Lolab-Bungus-Drangyari, is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Baramulla, relieving Mr. Mohammad Ahsan Mir, KAS,

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla of the additional charge of the post.

10. Ms. Nighat Alam, KAS, Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Social

Welfare, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir.

11. Mr. Alyaz Ahmad Naisroo, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Karnah-Tangdhar, is transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Lakes and Waterways

Development Authority, relieving Mr. Tahir Aijaz, KAS, Secretary, Srinagar Development Authority of the additional charge of the post.

12. Ms. Shaheena Khan, KAS, Deputy Director, Libraries, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Personnel Officer, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar,

against an available vacancy.

13. Mr. Muzamil Maqbool Beigh, Deputy Secretary to the Government, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, is transferred and posted as Personnel Officer in the Directorate of School Education, Kashrnir.

14. Mr. Malik Waseem Ahmad, Under Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department.

15. Ms. Bureeda Majid, District Social Welfare Officer, Ganderbal, is transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K State Social Welfare Board, vice Dr. Khalid Hussain Malik. She shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary, J&K State Advisory Board for Development of OBC, till further orders. Mr. Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, KAS, Additional

District Development Commissioner, Kupwara, shall hold the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Lolab-Bungus-Drangyari, till further orders