Aircel-Maxis case: ED moves Delhi HC challenging anticipatory bail granted to Chidambaram, son

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case.
The plea is likely to be heard by the court on Friday.
ED has challenged the September 5 order of the special court granting the relief to Chidambaram and his son. (AGENCIES)
