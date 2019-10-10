Aircel-Maxis case: ED moves Delhi HC challenging anticipatory bail granted to Chidambaram, son

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The plea is likely to be heard by the court on Friday.

ED has challenged the September 5 order of the special court granting the relief to Chidambaram and his son. (AGENCIES)