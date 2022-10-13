J&K Govt orders transfer of 2 IAS, 4 JKAS officers

JAMMU, Oct 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered transfer of two IAS and four JKAs officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect, officials said on Thursday:

According to an order, Jatin Kishore, IAS (AGMUT:2020), awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Uri, against an available vacancy. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Uri, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” reads the order.

Shishir Gupta, IAS (AGMUT:2020), awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramnagar. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ramnagar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”

Gopal Singh, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramnagar, holding additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ramnagar, has been transferred and has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Javid Ahmad Rather, JKAS, District Mineral Officer, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kangan. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Kangan, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”

Mohammad Muneer Ahmed Bhat, JKAS, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kangan, presently attached in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, has been transferred and asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Meanwhile as per a separate order, Ms. Mita Kumar, JKAS, under orders of transfer as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Udhampur, has been posted as Assistant Commissioner in the State Taxes Department, Jammu, against an available vacancy. Further, the order said, Ranjeet Singh, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Udhampur, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Udhampur, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. (Agencies)