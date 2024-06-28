J&K Govt Reshuffles Sheep Husbandry Department Officers

JAMMU, June 28: The Agriculture Production Department of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered reassignment of key personnel within the Sheep Husbandry Department.

As per an order, Dr Javed Igbal is now the Sheep and Wool Development Officer in Kalakote, replacing Dr Deepanjali Verma. Dr Basharat Ahmad has been transferred from Marwah to Banihal, while Dr Zahoor Ahmad Khanday moves from Banihal to Shopian. Dr Qausar Ahmad is assigned to SBF, Daksum Kewa, and Dr Firdous Ahmad Bhat to Khimbher, Dachigam. Dr Asif Ali Ganai is now posted in Marwah, taking over from Dr Basharat Ahmad. Dr Umar Majeed, a Lab Officer at SBF, will temporarily manage the duties of SDO Hajin, and Dr Farooq Ahmad will serve as a Geneticist in Kashmir. Additionally, Dr Ishfag Ahmad, currently at VAS, SBF Balnoi, will now handle the responsibilities of a Sheep and Wool Development Officer in Kalakote, Dr Naresh Kumar, VAS Majouri, shall look after the work of Sheep and Wool Development Officer Ramnagar.

