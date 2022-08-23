J&K Govt Orders Reshuffle In Administration

JAMMU, Aug 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday ordered a reshuffle in the administration.

According to Government Order No 962-JK(GAD) of 2022 issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Narinder Singh, Private Secretary in the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory, J&K is transferred and posted in the Jal Shakti Department.

Manohar Lal, I/c Private Secretany, Jal Shakti Department (Irrigation & Flood Control), is transferred and posted in the ARI & Trainings Department.

Saudat Jan, I/c Private Secretary, ARI & Trainings Department, is transferred and shall await orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Naresh Kumar, I/c Private Secretary (HoD Cadre), is transferred from J&K Services Selection Board and posted in the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory, J&K.

Sunil Kumar, Junior Stenographer awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department is posted in the Jal Shakti Department to work with Administrative Secretary.

Further, Dalip Dhar, Senior Assistant, presently deployed in the Jal Shakti Department (Irrigation & Flood Control), is repatriated to his parent Organization viz; State Procurement and Supplies Agency (SPSA), Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, with immediate effect.

All the above officials shall be deemed to have been relieved, reads the order.

See order copy click here…