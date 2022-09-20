J&K Govt Orders Reshuffle In Administration

JAMMU, Sept 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday ordered transfers and postings in the administration.

According to Government Order No.1095-JK(GAD) of 2022, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD, Farooq Ahmad Baba, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (IT, Data Analytics and Economic Intelligence), Srinagar, vice Ulfat Jabeen, JKAS who shall await orders of adjustment in General Administration Department.

Dr Khalid Hussain Malik, JKAS, General Manager, DIC, Doda, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Employment, Jammu.

Mohammad Ashraf, Joint Director, Employment, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Education, Poonch, against an available vacancy.

Mohammad Jahangir Khanday, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bijbehara, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Bijbehara, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Education (South), Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Mohammad Rouf Rehman, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in General Administration Department is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Education (Central), Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Tanveer Ahmad Tanveer, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bijbehra. He shall also hold the additional charge of the posts of Sub-Registrar, Bijbehara and Anantnag, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

According to Government Order No. 1096-JK(GAD) of 2022, Shubra Sharma, JKAS, Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, J&K is transferred and posted as Director, Animal Husbandry, Jammu against an available vacancy.

Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar, JKAS, Managing Director, J&K Housing Board is transferred and posted as Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, J&K.

Dr Shabir Hussain Keen, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Housing Board.