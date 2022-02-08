J&K Govt Orders Minor Reshuffle In Civil Administration

JAMMU, Feb 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday ordered a minor reshuffle in the administration.

According to Government Order No.136-JK(GAD) of 2022, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD,In the interest of administration, Navneet Singh, IFS, DFO, Doda, is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Naresh Kumar, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bhawan, Katra, is transferred and posted as Joint Director in the Directorate of Information, J&K, vice Irshad Ahmad, JKAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.

Sudhir Bali, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue in the Jammu Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bhawan, Katra.

Chander Parkash, JKAS, Deputy Director (Audio Visual) in the Directorate of Information, J&K, is transferred and posted as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Deepak Dubey, JKAS, Deputy Chier Executive officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, is recalled and posted as Deputy Director (Audio-Visual) in the Directorate of Information, J&K. (Agencies)