J&K Govt Orders Minor Reshuffle In Administration

JAMMU, Aug 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday ordered transfers and postings in the administration.

According to an order by the GAD in this regard, Nitish Rajora, IAS (AGMUT:2021), awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (North), vice Mr. Nagesh Singh, JKAS, who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department. Mr. Nitish, IAS, shall also hold the charge of the post of Sutb-Registrar, Jammu (North-II), in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Rakesh Kumar, IAS (AGMUT:2021), awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Hiranagar. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Hiranagar, in addition to his Own duties, till further orders.

Manisha Koul, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Hiranagar, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Hiranagar, is transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, R.S. Pura, relieving Ms. Anju Anand, JKAS, Assistant Settlement Officer, Jammu of the additional charge of the post.

