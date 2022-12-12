J&K Govt Orders Deputation, Repatriation Of Officials To And From Ladakh

JAMMU, Dec 12: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir, General Administrative Department on Monday ordered the deputation and repatriation of officials to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh.

In the interest of administration, “The officials of Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation presently working in the Union Territory of Ladakh are hereby repatriated to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with the directions to report in the Transport Department, J&K for further posting after proper relieving by competent authority in the Union Territory of Ladakh,” the order read.

