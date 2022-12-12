Govt orders transfers, postings of JKAS officers

JAMMU, Dec 12: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday ordered the transfers and posting of administrative officers with immediate effect.

Udham Dass, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (North), is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat.

Mayank Sharma, Jr. JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, is transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat.

See order copy click here….