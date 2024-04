JAMMU, Apr 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed all the Administrative Departments, HoDs, DCs, and MDs of various PSUs, Boards, and Corporations to ensure that the officers/officials of their respective departments use digital signatures (DSC) or Aadhar-based e-sign/e-hastakhshars as mode of signing notes in e-office with effect from June 1, 2024.

See Order Copy Click Here……