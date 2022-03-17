J&K Govt gives final notice to employees who’ve failed to submit Property details

JAMMU, March 17: With many employees failing to submit property return details, the government on Thursday decided to give “last and final opportunity” to the defaulting workforce

The defaulting employees can now submit details through online mode on the Property Returns System (PRS Portal) from March 22 to 28, according to a government notification issued here.

Vide Circular (No. 56-JK(GAD) of 2021) on 22 December last year, government issued detailed instructions to all the employees to register themselves on the PRS Portal and subsequently file their Annual Property Returns for the year 2021 necessarily, on the portal from 1st January upto 31st.

“The submission of the returns was thus supposed to be closed on 31.01.2022, however, the last date for submission of Property Returns through online mode by the employees was extended upto 15.02.2022,” the notification reads, adding, “However, despite extension in the date of submission of Property Returns, it has been observed that various employees have failed to submit their property returns and have thus made a default in this mandatory process”.

It has also been observed that various employees have registered themselves on the portal but have not submitted their Property Returns, “thus they too have caused a default in submission of their details,” it said

“The failure/non-submission of the Property Returns by the Government employees invites a punitive action under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets Act and Rules made thereunder,” it reads as per Global News Service, adding, “Further, the defaulting employees shall be guilty of committing criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and shall be punishable under the said Act. Moreover, non-submission of the Property Returns will result in denial of the vigilance clearance of such employees.”

The matter, the government said, was again considered in the General Administration Department and it has been decided that a last and final opportunity may be granted to these defaulting employees who have failed to submit their Property Returns within the stipulated timeline.

“Thereafter, no more opportunity shall be granted and action as mentioned above shall be initiated against the defaulters,” the notification reads, adding, “Accordingly, the submission of Property Returns by the defaulting employees shall be allowed through online mode on the Property Returns System (PRS Portal) w.e.f 22.03.2022 to 28.03.2022.”

All those employees who had registered themselves on the portal but not submitted their Property Returns shall submit the same, besides, the unregistered employees shall get themselves registered on the Portal and subsequently submit their Property Returns within the stipulated period.

The DDOs of Corporations/PSUs have been also directed to register the employees working

under their establishment using ‘DDO Registration’ option on Property Returns Portal, using their existing DDO credentials, so that the employees get registered and are able to file their Annual Property Returns through PRS portal.

“However, it has been observed that various Corporations/PSUs have not been able to get their employees registered on the Portal due to non-availability of either CPIS number or DDO code etc,” it said, adding, “The matter has been considered and it has been decided that all such Corporations/PSUs, who have not been able to register on the Portal, shall be facilitated by the General Administration Department in getting their DDOs/Employees registered on the PRS Portal and subsequent filing of their Property Returns.” (Agencies)