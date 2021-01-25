J&K Govt exempts certain categories of vehicles from road, token tax

JAMMU: The government today ordered full exemption of certain categories of vehicles, using any public road in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, from road/token tax.

According to a notification issued here today in this regard, the Transport department, in exercise of powers conferred by section 9 of Jammu and Kashmir Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1957 and in partial modification of earlier notification and clarification/amendments issued on the subject from time to time, has exempted agriculture tractors and power tillers with an engine emission up to 3000 cc capacity, all electric vehicles and motorized tricycles for specially abled persons.