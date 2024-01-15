J&K Govt Employees Should Submit Online Quarterly Performance ‘Report Card’ On EPMS

JAMMU, Jan 15: Jammu and Kashmir government employees have to submit online performance ‘Report Card’ on quarterly basis on official portal.

An official here on Monday said that in order to ensure evaluation of the efforts put forth by employees across different Government Departments, Organizations and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) etc, the Employee Performance Monitoring System (EPMS) was introduced in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and relevant instructions were issued in terms time to time with reference to the Government Order No. 174-JK (GAD) of 2022 issued on February 17, 2022.

“This portal aims to systematically record accomplishments and tasks completed by employees and beyond offering a platform for self-assessment. This initiative serves as a tool for reporting and controlling officers to enhance performance monitoring, thereby streamlining Human Resource Management practices,” he said.

The official said that with a view to further simplify the process, filing of self assessment reports by the employees and their subsequent review by their Reporting and Controlling Officers, shall be done on a quarterly basis.

As per the timelines, the period for submission of employee review by the controlling officer is January to March (1st week of April), April to June (1st week of July), July to September (1st week of October) and October to December (1st week of January).

“The quarterly EPMS report shall only be submitted by the employees working in the Pay Level-6 and above while the employees working in Pay Level-5 and below are exempted from filing of self assessment report,” said the official.

He said that the instructions are brought to the notice of all concerned employees as well as Reviewing and Controlling officers for compliance. (Agencies)