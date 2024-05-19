J&K | Govt Employee Dismissed, 4 Others Suspended Over Poll Code Violation

Srinagar, May 19: The Jammu and Kashmir election department has dismissed a government employee from services and suspended four others for violation of Model Code of Conduct, officials said on Sunday.

The swift action against these employees of different departments of J&K has been initiated in response to the daily online reports being furnished by the district election officers concerned and offline complaints received in the office of J&K Chief Electoral Officer, an official spokesperson said here.

“Four employees have been suspended, disciplinary action has been initiated against one, while one employee has been disengaged from services. Besides, inquiry has been started against 34 employees,” the spokesperson said.

He said the move is aimed to ensure free and fair conduct of ongoing general elections while adhering to zero tolerance policy of the Election Commission of India against such violations.

Of the four suspended employees, two employees have been placed under suspension in Kupwara, and one each in Ganderbal and Doda districts with initiation of inquiry against them.

“Disciplinary action has been recommended against one employee whose involvement in political activities was proved while one chowkidar has been disengaged/dismissed from services for proved involvement in political activities,” the spokesperson said.

The concerned authority has issued warning to one employee to remain careful in future who has pleaded to have committed the mistake unknowingly.

In addition, inquiries are underway against 34 employees including six gazetted employees which will be taken to logical conclusion as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the officials said.

The highest number of violations have been reported from Srinagar district followed by Kulgam and Rajouri (second highest) and Udhampur and Ganderbal districts as third highest while the lowest number of violations have been reported from Kishtwar, Bandipora, Reasi and Samba districts, the spokesperson said.