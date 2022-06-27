J&K Govt constitutes LG Manoj Sinha headed Sports Council

Jammu, June 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted the much awaited Sports Council to be headed by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as its President.

As per the order number 21-JK (YSS) of 2022 issued by Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department on Monday said that the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is the President of Sports Council while the Advisor (Minister for Youth Services and Sports) is the Vice President.

Other members of the Council as per the order are, Administrative Secretary, Finance Department, Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, Administrative Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Director General/Director, Youth Services and Sports as members and Secretary, J&K Sports Council as member secretary in official members category.

However, in non-official members category, Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh (International Wushu Player), Nitin Kumar (International Handball Player), Saqlain Tariq (International Volleyball Player), Kabra Altaf (National Judo Player), Shweta Thakur (National Judo Player), Mohammad Akbar Khan (National Level Cyclist), Rajeev Sharma (President Hockey J&K) and Ranjit Kalra (Vice President Wushu Association of J&K and Sports Promoter), read an order.

The order further read that the Council shall remain in office for a period of three years. However, the Government shall have powers to dissolve the Council at any time it deems appropriate and reconstitute fresh Council.

The power to dispense with the individual membership shall vest with the President, J&K Sports Council, it read.

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council was earlier dissolved in the year 2018. (Agencies)