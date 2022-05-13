J&K Govt Forms SIT to Investigate Killing of Chadoora Tehsil Office Employee Rahul Bhat

JAMMU, May 13: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday constituted an SIT to investigate the murder of Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists on Thursday. The move comes hours after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured justice to the family and said that the terrorists and their supporters will pay a price for the heinous act.

“A decision has been taken to constitute a special investigative team to probe all the aspects of the despicable terror attack. The SHO of the concerned police station has also been attached,” the office of LG Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

LG Manoj Sinha said the J&K administration will provide a government job to Rahul Bhat’s wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family. The government will bear the educational expenses of the daughter, he added.

Earlier in the day, LG Manoj Sinha in a tweet informed that he has met with the relatives of Rahul Bhat, the Kashmiri Pandit who killed by terrorists.

“Met the relatives of Rahul Bhat and assured justice to the family. In this hour of grief, the government stands firmly with Rahul’s family. Terrorists and their supporters will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act,” the office of LG Jammu and Kashmir tweeted. (Agencies)