J&K Govt cancels attachment of doctors, paramedical staff

HoDs directed to submit compliance report by Aug 01, decision aimed at ensuring better health care facilities

Srinagar, Jul 29: In order to ensure better health care facilities, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered cancellation of attachment of the doctors and paramedical staff.

As per a circular issued by Principal Secretary to the government, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, heads of department have been directed to submit compliance report by Ist August 2022.

“With a view to ensure better health care facilities to the general public and to restore the healthcare facilities in the rural areas, all the attachment of Doctors/Paramedics which have been made by all the Head of the Departments including Chief Medical Officers, ADMOS and Block Medical Officers or any other officer at their own level from time to time are hereby cancelled with immediate effect and they shall report back to their original place of postings,” reads the circular.

“The concerned Head of the Departments are directed to submit compliance report in this regard latest by 1st August, 2022, without any fail. Besides, all the concerned DDOS are also directed not to draw the salary of any doctors/paramedics attached in their jurisdiction, henceforth.”(KNO)