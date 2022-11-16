J&K Govt asks employees to register on iGOT Karmayogi portal

JAMMU, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday asked all its employees to register themselves on iGOT Karmayogi portal.

Quoting a Govt circular, that Government of India has launched the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) Mission Karmayogi, aimed at developing potential of officers and training institutes by focusing on capacity building and HR management structure in government, including regulation and governance.

“The Programme is designed to cover all government employees across departments, organizations and agencies to enhance their competencies for effective and efficient public service delivery,” it said.

The platform, it said, enabled officials to explore, acquire and certify their competencies that are critical to discharging their duties, besides, helping them to connect and collaborate across silos for more efficient execution of their responsibilities.

“Instructions have been issued that all employees should take benefits of this capacity building initiative,” it said.

“Accordingly, it is enjoined upon all the Government employees working in various departments/organizations/PSUS to register themselves on the iGOT Karmayogi portal (https://igotkarmayogi.gov.in) using their government e-mail IDs and undertake the Competency Assessment on the portal to identify potential areas that need improvement, for enhancement of their existing competencies and acquiring new ones,” the circular said.