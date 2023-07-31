J&K Govt Asks All Its Employees To Attend I-Day Functions In As Part Of Duty

JAMMU, July 31: The Government on Monday ordered all its employees to participate in the August 15 function.

“Independence Day is an important national event celebrated on 15h August every year. All government employees are duty bound to participate in commemorating such an important turning point in the history of our Nation,” reads a government order.

“…all the officers/officials in the Union territory stationed at Srinagar/Jammu are therefore enjoined upon to attend the main function of the Independence Day Celebrations, 2023 at the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonawar, Srinagar/Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu respectively, as part of their official duty,” it said, adding, “Any absence shall be only permissible with prior permission of their immediate superior.”

All the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of the Departments, Managing Directors/Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings, it said, are advised to ensure that all officers/officials working under their administrative control, and stationed at Srinagar/Jammu, attend the function at their respective places.